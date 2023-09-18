17 dengue patients die, 3084 more hospitalised in 24hrs

A total of 17 dengue patients died and 3,084 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Monday, reports news agency BSS.

On 2 September, Bangladesh recorded 21 dengue-related deaths, the highest number in a single day, this year, while the country reported 20 dengue-linked deaths, the second highest deaths during the current year, on 7 September.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 800-mark as the authorities recorded 839 dengue deaths between 1 January 2023 and 18 September," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.