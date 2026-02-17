Jamaat advances despite BNP winning more seats

This time BNP won all seven seats in Bogura and all four seats in Natore. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was a candidate in Bogura-6. Jamaat had no seats in these two districts in the 2001 and 2008 elections as well.

Districts where Jamaat won one to three seats

Chapainawabganj has three seats. Before 2008 they were held by BNP. Even in 2018, when BNP won only six seats nationwide, two were from Chapainawabganj. This time BNP lost all three seats there.

Shafiqul Alam, adviser of Jago Nari Bohni Shikha, said Jamaat advanced mainly through women’s votes. They selected candidates right after 5 August and carried out intensive campaigning, while BNP nominated candidates only three months ago. Still, Harun should have won the Sadar seat, but internal conflict prevented it.

Rafiqul Islam, member secretary of district BNP, blamed Harunur Rashid, the Sadar candidate, for losing all Chapainawabganj seats. He said Harunur Rashid had not been active in the area since 2018, appeared only after 5 August, did not meet party committees, and told others to work on their own. He was seen campaigning with Awami League and Krishak League leaders, turning BNP voters away from him.