21 more Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hrs
Twenty one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 473 samples were tested during the latest reporting period between 8:00 am Monday and 8:00 am Tuesday, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 4.76 per cent.
The overall positivity rate stands at 13.05 per cent till now, while the fatality rate based on detected cases remains at 1.44 per cent.