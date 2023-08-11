16 dead in Chattogram floods, three remain missing 

At least 16 people had been killed and three remained missing across Chattogram due to floods caused by incessant rains and landslides over the past one week, UNB reports.

The District Relief and Rehabilitation Office reported that houses, crops, and businesses have incurred a total loss of Tk 1.35 billion due to the recent floods.

The areas most severely affected by the floods are Chandanaish, Satkania, and Lohagara upazilas in the southern district. These regions were submerged in water for three consecutive days starting from Monday night. The power supply was disrupted for the same duration, and the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway was impassable due to flooding caused by several days of heavy rainfall.