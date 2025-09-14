Babor at home ministry after 19 years, discusses security of Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader and former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babor visited the Ministry of Home Affairs today, Sunday, for the first time in nearly 19 years.
He held a meeting with Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at the Secretariat for two hours.
Babor, who served as state minister from 2001 to 2006, confirmed after the meeting that discussions had focused on the security of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is expected to return to Bangladesh soon.
He described the discussion as “fruitful.”
Witnesses said Babor arrived at the Home Ministry at around 4:15 pm and met the home affairs adviser.
Also present were Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, special assistant to the chief adviser; Nasimul Ghani, home secretary; and several other officials.
While leaving the Secretariat at around 6:15 pm, Babor told newspersons, “The discussion was held in a cordial environment and was fruitful. We also spoke about ways of assisting the incumbent government. However, there are certain issues which are concerning.”
Pressed to clarify his concerns, Babor alleged that deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina had recently held a meeting abroad with S. Alam, with the aim of sabotaging the upcoming election.
“This is worrying, and we raised the matter with the adviser,” he said.
Other issues discussed included the recovery of illegal arms and the failure to retrieve looted weapons, Babar added.
Babor further said Tarique Rahman will return home soon. Arrangements for his security was a central point of discussion.
Asked for his assessment of the current law and order situation as a former state minister for home affairs, he replied: “The government is trying to do well.”
Lutfozzaman Babor was first elected to parliament as an independent candidate from Netrokona-4 (Madan–Mohanganj–Khaliajuri) in the fifth general election of 1991, and was re-elected in 1996 and 2001. He served as state minister for home affairs in the coalition government of the BNP and the Jamaat.
On 1 April 2004, a shipment of 10 truckloads of arms was seized from the CUFL jetty in Chattogram. Two cases were filed under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Act.
Babor was an accused in those cases as well as in the 21 August grenade attack case. Though convicted by lower courts, he was later acquitted on appeal.
He also secured bail in eight cases under trial in the Speedy Trial Tribunal. Detained since 2007, Babor was released from prison on 25 January this year.