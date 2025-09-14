Babor at home ministry after 19 years, discusses security of Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader and former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babor visited the Ministry of Home Affairs today, Sunday, for the first time in nearly 19 years.

He held a meeting with Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at the Secretariat for two hours.

Babor, who served as state minister from 2001 to 2006, confirmed after the meeting that discussions had focused on the security of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is expected to return to Bangladesh soon.