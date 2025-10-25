Chief of Women’s Reform Commission calls for ombudsman to protect domestic workers’ rights

The chief of the Women’s Reform Commission, Shirin Parvin Haque, has urged the government to appoint an independent ombudsman to ensure accountability and safeguard the rights of domestic workers in Bangladesh.

“The commission’s report did not specifically address domestic workers’ rights, though it should have. Their wage structure remains undefined. Minimum wages must be set according to living costs, and an ombudsman should be appointed to promote accountability,” she said a shadow parliament session on domestic workers’ rights, jointly organised by Debate for Democracy and Campaign for Popular Education at the FDC.

The event was supported by NETZ Bangladesh and Education Out Loud and chaired by Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron.

Shirin stressed the need for political will to ensure fair wages and dignity for domestic workers.