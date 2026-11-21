Two inmates of Dhaka Central Jail have died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). In two separate incidents, physicians declared one of them dead after he was brought to the hospital in an ill condition late on Friday night, while the other died during treatment on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jahangir Hossain, 57, and Shah Alam, 41. One was a convicted prisoner, while the other was an undertrial detainee.