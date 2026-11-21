2 inmates die at Dhaka Medical College Hospital
Two inmates of Dhaka Central Jail have died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). In two separate incidents, physicians declared one of them dead after he was brought to the hospital in an ill condition late on Friday night, while the other died during treatment on Saturday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Jahangir Hossain, 57, and Shah Alam, 41. One was a convicted prisoner, while the other was an undertrial detainee.
According to prison sources, Jahangir Hossain was being held at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. He fell ill at around 1:00 am on Saturday.
Following instructions from the prison authorities, several prison guards, including Shakil Ahmed, took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. After conducting examinations, a physician declared him dead.
Prison sources said Jahangir faced a case under Section 89 of the old law, registered as GR Case no. 9655/26. He was the son of Salim Mia of the Bagbari area under Darussalam Police Station.
Meanwhile, Shah Alam was also taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital late on Friday night after falling ill. The hospital admitted him to Ward 602 of the Medicine Department. He died while undergoing treatment at 7:10 am on Saturday, when a physician declared him dead.
Authorities could not immediately confirm the case filed against him. He was the son of the late Khoka Mia of Siddhirganj in Narayanganj.
Mohammad Selim Mia and Mohammad Selim Hossain, sub-inspectors (SIs) at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, confirmed the deaths of the two inmates. They said the hospital morgue was holding both bodies for autopsies.