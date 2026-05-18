Bangladesh requests Qatar to establish visa, medical centres in 8 divisional cities

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury has requested Qatar's Labour Minister Ali bin Saeed Samikh al-Marri to establish visa centres and medical centres in the eight divisional cities of the country to complete the visa and health checks in a short time.

The Minister made the request the 7th Bangladesh-Qatar Joint Committee meeting with Qatar's Labour Minister Ali bin Saeed Samikh al-Marri at the conference room of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment on Monday afternoon, says a press release.

Ariful Haque Choudhury mentioned currently, there is only one visa and medical centre in Dhaka for Qatar-bound workers in Bangladesh, which is insufficient compared to the need.