24.5pc people leaving villages for towns due to lack of livelihood: Study

Some 94 slum dwellers in urban areas are landless people, says the research finds. The average annual income of those families is just over Tk 150,000. Sixty-eight per cent of them said they send money to relatives living in rural areas. Some 82 per cent of slum dwellers told the research team that they live in insecurity of food availability.

Presenting the synopsis of the research findings, Abul Barakat said the rate of urban poverty, according to this research is not less than 40 per cent, though the government data claims the number is 18.9 per cent.

The research also said living condition in the slums is completely inhumane. All the family members live in one small room there. Only 16 per cent of them have access to safe sanitation and potable water. Besides, the amount of money they spend for access to water, electricity and gas in relation to their income is much higher than rich people. They are victims of disparity here.

Some 41 per cent of members of slum-dwelling families never went to school and 64 per cent go to local pharmacies for medical treatment. Though 95 per cent of the slum dwellers use mobile phones, only 5 per cent have accounts in traditional banks. Nearly 12 per cent of them have got the government’s social safety programmes and 28 per cent received elderly allowance.