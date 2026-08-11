Fuel shortage cuts power generation, increases load-shedding

Although electricity prices increased by an average of 19.85 per cent at the wholesale level and 16.68 per cent at the consumer level in June, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) has been unable to pay the huge dues owed to power plants.

The shortage of fuel for electricity generation has become acute. The gas crisis has not been fully resolved. Power generation from expensive fuel oil is not being increased. As a result, load-shedding has increased.

Data from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Bangladesh PLC (PGCB) show that the maximum load-shedding has exceeded 3,000 megawatts a day for several days. By 8:00 pm yesterday, Monday, the maximum load-shedding had reached 3,757 megawatts. The figure was 3,671 megawatts the previous day.

People from power sector say the Awami League government increased electricity prices 12 times at the wholesale level and 14 times at the retail level over its 15-year rule. It set up power plants one after another without ensuring fuel supplies.

Although these plants remain idle, capacity charges (plant rental payments) still have to be paid. The government left behind a huge burden of unpaid dues. Power plants are still owed around Tk 500 billion by the PDB.