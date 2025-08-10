Migration, investment to be highlighted during Chief Adviser’s Malaysia tour: Press Secretary

Alam said these at a press briefing organised on the Chief Adviser’s Malaysia tour at the Foreign Service Academy.

Noting that Malaysia is a very important country for Bangladesh’s manpower sector, he said, “We can take our migration to a place where Malaysia takes the maximum number of manpower from us. There will be some discussions on the issue and some agreements will be signed in light of this.”

He further said there will be meetings with the CEOs of the big Malaysian companies.

A business conference will be held on 12 August, while on 13 August, the Chief Adviser will be conferred an honorary degree by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) (the National University of Malaysia), Alam said.

“We hope that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will be present at this event. There will be a bilateral meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister on 12 August. That is also very important, we hope that the good relations we have with Malaysia will reach a new height,” he said.

Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shah Asif Rahman said the Chief Adviser will go to Malaysia on a state visit from 11 to 13 August at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.