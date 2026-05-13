Sinovac Foundation donates 383,000 doses of polio vaccine to Bangladesh
Sinovac Foundation, a subsidiary of China's leading vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech Limited, has donated 3.83 lakh doses of polio vaccine to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Foundation donated the vaccine to make the ongoing activities of Bangladesh government’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) more rapid, dynamic and effective, said a press release here.
The vaccine was donated at a simple ceremony at the ministry conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat here on Wednesday morning.
Health and Family Affairs Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Li Shaopeng and chief business director of Sinovac Biotech Limited LI Ning were present on the occasion.
The polio (Poliomyelitis Vaccine, Vero Cell, Inactivated Sabin Strain - sIPV) vaccine manufactured by Sinovac has achieved pre-qualification from the WHO in 2022.
As part of the global polio eradication efforts, Sinovac has already been successfully supplying this same vaccine to various international organisations including the United Nations (UN).
Speaking on the occasion, the health minister expressed gratitude to China for donating the vaccine from the Sinovac Foundation during this difficult time of Bangladesh.
He said China has once again proven that it remains beside Bangladesh as a development partner.
The health minister said although measles vaccines have been managed, many diseases including dengue, polio, and hanta virus are now looming.
“Dealing with these diseases is now a challenge for the government. However, there is no shortage of vaccines for diseases such as polio and tuberculosis. Vaccination programmes for those are underway,” he said.
So far, almost all children from 6 months to 5 years have been vaccinated against measles, the health minister said, adding that the remaining children will be vaccinated soon.
He said the "Vitamin A Capsule Campaign" will start soon.
Sakhawat Husain said various field hospitals are ready as a preparation for dengue and this number will be increased, if necessary.
Chinese Embassy Cultural Counselor Li Shaopeng also spoke on the occasion.
LI Ning, chief business director of Sinovac Biotech Limited said, "We are happy to be able to support Bangladesh's national vaccination programme. Sinovac is very proud. Today, Wednesday, we are pleased to donate 383,084 doses of WHO-prequalified polio (sIPV) vaccine manufactured by Sinovac to the Ministry of Health.”
Stating that polio is an infectious disease for children and vaccination is the most effective way to prevent polio, LI Ning said, “We hope that this donated vaccine will further strengthen the EPI programme in Bangladesh, ensure the safety of children and make an important contribution to the country’s polio eradication programme.”
The Sinovac official said Sinovac is committed to working with Bangladesh in future to protect the health of the people of Bangladesh and improve the public health system, and further strengthen the friendship between China and Bangladesh.
The event was also attended by second secretary of the Chinese Embassy Huang Moucong, head of International Regulatory of Sinovac Biotech Limited Wang Peng and senior officials from the ministry, Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), Department of Drug Administration and other relevant departments.