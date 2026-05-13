Sinovac Foundation donates 383,000 doses of polio vaccine to Bangladesh

The health minister said although measles vaccines have been managed, many diseases including dengue, polio, and hanta virus are now looming.

“Dealing with these diseases is now a challenge for the government. However, there is no shortage of vaccines for diseases such as polio and tuberculosis. Vaccination programmes for those are underway,” he said.

So far, almost all children from 6 months to 5 years have been vaccinated against measles, the health minister said, adding that the remaining children will be vaccinated soon.

He said the "Vitamin A Capsule Campaign" will start soon.

Sakhawat Husain said various field hospitals are ready as a preparation for dengue and this number will be increased, if necessary.

Chinese Embassy Cultural Counselor Li Shaopeng also spoke on the occasion.

LI Ning, chief business director of Sinovac Biotech Limited said, "We are happy to be able to support Bangladesh's national vaccination programme. Sinovac is very proud. Today, Wednesday, we are pleased to donate 383,084 doses of WHO-prequalified polio (sIPV) vaccine manufactured by Sinovac to the Ministry of Health.”