Indian High Commissioner visits Gandhi Ashram

The High Commissioner also addressed a discussion titled “The Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World” organised by the Gandhi Ashram Trust. Members of the Trust, local political leaders, representatives of local administration as well as civil society and academia joined the discussion.
In his remarks, High Commissioner Pranay Verma underlined the guiding light of Gandhi's philosophy of truth, humanism and non-violence in showing us the path to deal with today’s global menace of extremism and terrorism.
He also stressed on Gandhi's belief in harmony with nature, his determination for the empowerment of the poorest and his message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, that inspires the motto of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” adopted by India for its G20 presidency.