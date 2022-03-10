Eskayef gets US FDA approval

Eskayef had submitted Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Pregabalin capsules in eight different strengths including 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg.

This approval will allow Eskayef to export solid pharmaceutical products including Pregabalin from this state-of-the-art facility to the US market, the press release adds.

Pregabalin is an anti-epileptic drug, which is also used to control neuropathic pain. Eskayef will launch this product in the USA in a short period of time.

Eskayef products have earlier got accreditations from renowned drug regulatory bodies such as the United Kingdom’s MHRA, European Union’s GMP, UK’s VMD, Brazil’s ANVISA and Australia’s TGA.