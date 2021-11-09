Eskayef starts marketing molnupiravir

Physicians and Eskayef top officials were present at the event.
Two top officials of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) were also present.
DGHS spokesperson and the Non Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) section director physician Robed Amin said the drug works deep in the body. It reduces the sufferings caused by the virus and the intensity of the disease decreases.
He also said various tests on this drug have been done and it is safe.
Drawing attention of Eskayef officials, specialist Robed Amin, "I am astonished that you brought this drug so expeditiously. I thank you."
Earlier, DGHS Communicable Disease Control section director Md Nazmul Islam said, "Eskayef is a top company. I have trust in the drugs of Eskayef. I have been using medicines of this pharmaceutical company for my patients for many years."
Requesting to keep the price of this medicine within the purchasing capacity of the people, he said the reputation of Eskayef and Bangladesh will increase if this drug is exported for coronavirus.
Molnupiravir is an oral capsule. This drug was usually used for treatment of flu. In experimental use of this drug in several countries including UK, it is found this capsule has reduced hospitalisation and death risks by fifty per cent. After approval of this drug, UK secretary of state for health and social care Sajid Javid said the use of this drug would be epoch-making for weak patients and those with weak immune systems.
Following the approval of molnupiravir by UK, Eskayef took an initiative to bring it to the Bangladesh market. The company applied to the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).
Speaking to journalists, director general of the DGDA Md Mahbubur Rahman on Tuesday said Eskayef and BEXIMCO were given approval for marketing molnupiravir urgently. This drug will play an important role in coronavirus treatment, he hoped.
DGDA DG said a total of ten companies applied for manufacturing and marketing of this drug. Eight pharmaceutical companies are waiting for approval.
Mahbubur Rahman said a patient with coronavirus symptoms has to take eight capsules, four in the morning and four at night. In this way, the patient has to take 40 capsules in five days. Price of each capsule is Tk 50.
The Directorate General of Drug Administration said there is no severe side effects to this drug.
DGDA DG said, "There may be some normal side effectswhich have been mentioned in the results of clinical trial. The possible side effects include headache and nausea.
He, however, suggested not taking this drug without advice of physicians.
The molnupiravir is not a lone drug of Eskayef for treatment of coronavirus. Earlier, Eskayef brought remdesivir on 8 May 2020 when the country was severely affected by coronavirus. Eskayef brought the drug seven days after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the approval. Eskayef exported the drug to 43 countries.
Transcom Group CEO and Eskayef managing director Simeen Rahman said, "Molnupiravir is the first drug approved for coronavirus. The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the drug on 4 November.
Eskayef scientists were working on Molnupiravir since 2020. So it has been possible to make the drug."
She also said, "Our steps are not only for business. This step is also for the welfare of the people."