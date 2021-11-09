Eskayef starts marketing molnupiravir

Eskayef, one of the top pharmaceutical companies of the country, has brought molnupiravir to the Bangladesh market. This is the first approved drug for treatment of coronavirus across the world.

This oral antiviral drug is now available at different pharmacies across the country since Tuesday afternoon.

There was no approved drug so far to treat patients of coronavirus which claimed over 5 million people for over one and half years. UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the drug on 4 November.

The marketing of this drug was launched at a function at Eskayef's Banani office in the capital on Tuesday.

An Eskayef official said after completion of all formalities, they have brought the drug to the market.