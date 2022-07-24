Pak HC removes Bangladeshi flag from FB page

Against such a backdrop, the foreign ministry asked the Pakistan High Commission on Saturday to remove the picture and it did so accordingly.
Earlier in the morning on Sunday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said, “We did not like the picture that the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka published on Facebook attaching the Bangladeshi flag with the Pakistani one.”
“They uploaded pictures on Facebook pages of different missions using the national flags of the respective countries concerned. They (Pakistan HC) said they have no ulterior motive behind use of this picture,” the foreign minister added.