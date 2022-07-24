Bangladesh

Pak HC removes Bangladeshi flag from FB page

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen

The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has removed the collage of Bangladesh and Pakistan flags from its official Facebook page, following objection from the foreign ministry and criticism from different quarters.

The high commission uploaded the collage photo as cover picture of its official Facebook page on Thursday, creating a huge buzz in the social media and widespread criticism.

Against such a backdrop, the foreign ministry asked the Pakistan High Commission on Saturday to remove the picture and it did so accordingly.

Earlier in the morning on Sunday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said, “We did not like the picture that the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka published on Facebook attaching the Bangladeshi flag with the Pakistani one.”

“They uploaded pictures on Facebook pages of different missions using the national flags of the respective countries concerned. They (Pakistan HC) said they have no ulterior motive behind use of this picture,” the foreign minister added.

