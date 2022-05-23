Estimate amount of laundered money of e-commerce platforms: HC to ACC

The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to estimate the amount of laundered money of e-commerce platforms, including Evaly, E-orange, Alesha Mart, Qcoom, Aladinerprodip and Dalal.

At the same time, the HC asked the defendants to find out whether the customers of digital business incurred losses due to the inactiveness and failure of any individual or government authorities.