Estimate amount of laundered money of e-commerce platforms: HC to ACC

A HC bench comprising justice Md Mujibur Rahman Mia and justice Khizir Hayat passed the order on Monday against a writ seeking necessary steps in protecting the consumers’ rights and interest in e-commerce platforms.
Lawyer Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Mohammad Shishir Monir and Md Anwarul Islam attended the hearing on behalf of the writ while lawyer Shamim Ahmed Khan for central bank’s Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).
Besides, lawyer Taposh Kumar Paul represented three government organisations, including the commerce ministry while deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar for the state.
Lawyer Shishir Monir said it was asked in the rule that why the inactiveness of concerned authorities, including the commerce ministry, will not be declared unlawful as well as why the affected people will not get the appropriate compensation.