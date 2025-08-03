Janakantha allegedly taken over, case filed against owners

A group of employees at the Dhaka’s Bangla daily Janakantha have declared the newspaper's editor persona non grata and formed their own editorial board. These employees were hired at various points after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year.

This move came after several of them were dismissed by the newspaper’s ownership on Saturday. In response, not only did they denounce the editor, but they also filed a case against the owners at Hatirjheel Police Station in Dhaka.

Shamima A Khan, the editor and publisher of Janakantha, accused the group on Saturday night of orchestrating a "mob attack" and attempting to "illegally seize" the newspaper’s building. She named retired Major Afizur Rahman, Chief Operating Officer of Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar; Zainal Abedin Shishir, a joint convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP) and the paper’s planning advisor; along with several journalists allegedly linked to the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, as being behind the takeover attempt.

Afizur Rahman and Zainal Abedin Shishir both denied these accusations in interviews with BBC Bangla.

“The claim of a takeover is the narrative of the Awami League and Indian intelligence. We have not taken over ownership or publication rights. We’ve simply formed a board to manage the newspaper, with unanimous support from all working journalists,” Zainal Abedin said.