HC hearing on rule over ban of Tarique Rahman’s speech Wednesday

Advocate Qamrul Islam, Sanzida Khanom and Nasrin Siddiqa Lina took part in hearing for a writ petition filed in this regard, while additional attorney general SM Munir and deputy attorney general Bipul Baghmar represented the state.

The High Court on 13 August had ordered to correct the addresses of Tarique Rahman and send its notice regarding the rule on those addresses.

Advocate Nasrin Siddiqa Lina on 6 January, 2015, filed the writ, pleading for court’s instructions to take necessary measures not to publish, broadcast, screen and reproduce any statement of Tarique Rahman in any newspaper, electronic media, social media or any other electronic device or media, as he is a fugitive convict.

Later, the Court on 7 January that year, issued the interim rule over banning the publication and broadcasting of Tarique Rahman’s speech in media.