Man seen brandishing axe arrested among 10

The young man seen celebrating with an axe has been identified as Mohammad Mainul Islam. He was arrested yesterday from Uttara in Dhaka by the Detective Branch (DB) of police. His home village is Isla Bari in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi, and he currently resides in Uttara.

The man seen in another video standing at the scene that night and telling a private television channel that Prothom Alo and The Daily Star had been destroyed was also arrested by the DB. He has been identified as Kari Muaz bin Abdul Rahman. Police said he is a leader of the Shariatpur district unit of Jubo Majlish.

His home is in Paschim Kandi village under Shariatpur Sadar upazila. In the video circulated on social media, he was heard saying, “What we were supposed to do on 5 August, we could not. Today we have done that, following Hadi bhai’s death.”

Police also reported the arrest of another individual who had shared photos of the attack on Prothom Alo from the scene on Facebook and called on others to join the assault. His name is Niaz Mahmud Farhan. His home is in Boro Manika village of Borhanuddin upazila in Bhola.