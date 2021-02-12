EU reiterates continuous support to Bangladesh over Rohingya crisis

The European Council president Charles Michel reiterated the EU’s continuous support to Bangladesh for a lasting and peaceful solution to the Rohingya humanitarian crisis, reports BSS.

He made the remarks while the newly appointed head of mission of Bangladesh to the EU ambassador Mahbub Hassan Saleh called on him to present his letters of credence in Brussels today, according to a release received here.

During the meeting, president Michel recalled his previous meetings with prime minister Sheikh Hasina, including the last one held in Madrid in December 2019.