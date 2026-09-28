‘Give me Tk 20 million, and I’ll sign everything’, says PDB executive engineer

“Give me Tk 20 million out of Tk 50 million, and I’ll sign everything.” This is what Nurul Amin, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) in Lakshmipur, is heard telling a man sitting in front of him. A video of the conversation spread on Facebook yesterday, Sunday night.

The video circulating on Facebook is about 8 minutes and 50 seconds long. In one part of the video, Nurul Amin is heard telling the man in front of him, “The AC sir has agreed. For some reason, I won’t budge from Tk 20 million. Tk 60 million is not three times [the amount]; I won’t go below Tk 20 million. If I have to go to the chairman, I’ll go. Let’s see what the chairman says.”

He is then heard saying, “If I take Tk 20 million for a single bill, will the chairman go against me? He’ll give me a posting in the right place.”