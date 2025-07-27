BNP's income, expenditure increase, with surplus of Tk 108.5m

BNP on Sunday submitted its financial report for the 2024 calendar year to the Election Commission (EC), showing a surplus ‘income’ of over Tk 108.5 million.

According to the report, the party’s total income stood at Tk 156.6 million, while its expenditure amounted to Tk 48 million, leaving a surplus of Tk 108.6 million.

A BNP delegation, led by party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, submitted the statement to EC Senior Secretary Md Akhtar Ahmed at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.