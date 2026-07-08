EIB Global and BRAC Bank unlock €60 million to accelerate Bangladesh's green transition

The €20 million framework loan will also finance projects to accelerate the transition to sustainable and circular production in the Bangladeshi private sector across the ready-made garment, textile and other export focused sectors.

Bangladesh is one of the world’s leading apparel producers and the second largest source of apparel for the European union (EU). As EU buyers and legislation increasingly require more sustainable and transparent supply chains, access to long-term green finance is becoming essential for local suppliers to remain competitive and continue supplying European markets. The loan will help companies to meet rising sustainability standards and strengthen the trade between Bangladesh and the EU.

“Bangladesh’s garment and textile sectors are central to the country’s economy and deeply connected to European markets,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer. “By partnering with BRAC Bank, a globally recognised institution for financial inclusion, EIB Global is helping businesses modernise production, use resources more efficiently and meet higher sustainability standards. This is good for climate action, good for trade and good for the long-term resilience of Bangladesh’s private sector.”