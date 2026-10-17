Death sentence for two Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia a lesson for us: Shama Obaed

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has described the death sentences of two Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia as a major lesson for Bangladesh. She made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday afternoon. She also advised Bangladeshis living abroad to abide by the laws of their host countries.

Asked whether Saudi Arabia had informed Bangladesh about the execution of the two Bangladeshis, the state minister said the government had yet to receive any information about the death sentences. However, Bangladesh had written to the Saudi authorities seeking details.

Shama Obaed said a message from the labour wing of Bangladesh’s mission in Saudi Arabia indicated that the two Bangladeshis had been involved in “adultery” inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca, an act considered a grave offence under Saudi law. The court had taken action under that law, but the Bangladesh government had received no official information. Bangladesh had therefore sent a letter seeking details about the two individuals.

“Based on past experience, I can say that Saudi Arabia has its own legal framework. If someone commits a grave offence under that framework, the accused are punished in accordance with the law,” she said.

“The death sentences of two Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia are a major lesson for us,” she added.