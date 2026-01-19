SUCSU elections postponed for 4 weeks

The High Court has postponed the Shahjalal University Central Students' Union (SUCSU) and hall union elections of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, for four weeks.

The voting for this election was scheduled to start at 9am tomorrow, Tuesday (20 January) after a long gap of 28 years.

Now, the High Court has postponed this election for four weeks.

Following the preliminary hearing of a writ petition, a High Court bench comprising Justice Fahmida Kader and Justice Md Asif Hasan issued this order along with a rule today, Monday.