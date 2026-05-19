Discrepancies found in measles data

Discrepancies have been found in the measles data released by the integrated control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). There have also been instances on several days, including yesterday Monday, where incorrect figures had to be corrected.

The DGHS usually sends measles-related press releases to the media within a fixed timeframe each day, between 3:30 pm and 5:00 pm. However, yesterday the measles bulletin was issued late, at 8:00 pm.

An official associated with the DGHS Management Information System told Prothom Alo yesterday that data from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital had been incorrect for the past one and a half months. The error was detected yesterday, and the delay in issuing the press release was due to efforts to reconcile the data.