Discrepancies found in measles data
Discrepancies have been found in the measles data released by the integrated control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). There have also been instances on several days, including yesterday Monday, where incorrect figures had to be corrected.
The DGHS usually sends measles-related press releases to the media within a fixed timeframe each day, between 3:30 pm and 5:00 pm. However, yesterday the measles bulletin was issued late, at 8:00 pm.
An official associated with the DGHS Management Information System told Prothom Alo yesterday that data from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital had been incorrect for the past one and a half months. The error was detected yesterday, and the delay in issuing the press release was due to efforts to reconcile the data.
We have taken measures to ensure this does not happen again. We are also trying to determine what caused the earlier incidents.Md Zahid Raihan, Additional Director General (Administration), DGHS
According to Sunday’s press release, the total number of measles patients in Rajshahi division stood at 9,414. But yesterday’s bulletin said the figure was actually 5,159 — meaning around 4,000 excess cases had previously been reported.
Explaining the discrepancy, the release said duplication in the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital data had inflated both hospital admissions and suspected measles cases, and the figures had since been corrected and adjusted.
As a result, the nationwide number of people showing measles symptoms has also dropped. Previously, the total stood at 57,846, but yesterday’s figure was revised down to 54,911.
Asked about the matter, DGHS Additional Director General (Administration) Md Zahid Raihan told Prothom Alo yesterday, “We have taken measures to ensure this does not happen again. We are also trying to determine what caused the earlier incidents.”
During an outbreak, people want accurate information. Public health experts say timely and correct information works like a vaccine. Incorrect data creates confusion, and confused people become hesitant about vaccination or avoid going to hospitals for treatment.
Public health expert and former director of the Communicable Disease Control (CDC), Professor Be-Nazir Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that during any outbreak, disaster or pandemic, the government provides regular updates as part of ‘risk communication’.
He said such information must be objective, clear and simple in order to earn public trust. The media then help deliver these messages to the public regularly, making it easier for people to respond to the situation and take informed decisions voluntarily.
According to Sunday’s press release, the total number of measles patients in Rajshahi division stood at 9,414. But Monday's bulletin said the figure was actually 5,159 — meaning around 4,000 excess cases had previously been reported.
Not a new problem
During dengue outbreaks, the DGHS provided information in a fixed format, which is still being followed. A similar structure was also used during the Covid 19 pandemic and remains in place. However, the format of measles data has been repeatedly changed since the beginning.
For example, the number of columns used for division-wise data was six on 3 April 2026, but has now increased to 12. Such small changes are occurring frequently. Experts say this reflects inadequate preparation and a failure to properly assess the situation.
A major revision was seen in the press release issued on 10 May. On that day, the DGHS reported 344 deaths among children with measles symptoms and 65 confirmed measles deaths, bringing the total death toll to 409. Just a day earlier, the total death toll had been reported as 352.
An increase of 57 deaths in a single day was considered unusual. In reality, deaths had previously been underreported. The DGHS later explained that the revised figures were based on reconciled death data from Mymensingh, Rangpur and Sher-e-Bangla Medical College hospitals, along with information from the respective civil surgeons. The statement also mentioned additional printing errors.
In some cases, information is missing altogether. For instance, the 16 May press release contained no vaccination data.
Professor Be-Nazir Ahmed said dengue outbreaks had persisted for several years, followed by the Covid 19 pandemic, and now the measles outbreak. “Yet no permanent structure for public health data management has been developed. That is truly unfortunate,” he said.