Govt to procure 40,000 body cameras for February polls

The interim government plans to procure at least 40,000 body-worn cameras for police to enhance security at voting booths during the upcoming general election to be held in February next.

The move was discussed at a high-level meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Home Adviser Lt General (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistants Khuda Baksh Chowdhury and Faiz Tayeb Ahmed attended the meeting, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing today.