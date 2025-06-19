Victims of forced disappearance faced 4 probable consequences

The victims of enforced disappearance faced four probable consequences, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances on Thursday said.

The commission chief former justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury said this at a media conference, organised at the commission’s office in the capital’s Gulshan area today.

Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury said an analysis of the complaints submitted at the commission reveals that the victims of enforced disappearance faced four probable consequences. Those are: they were killed; presented before the media as militants and shown arrested in any new criminal case; orchestrated their arrest in neighbouring India by the law enforcement agencies by sending them there; and, in some cases, the lucky victims were released.