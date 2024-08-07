Mainul replaces Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as IG of police
The contractual appointment of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has been cancelled.
At the same time, police traffic and driving school commandant (additional IGP) Mainul Islam has been appointed as new IGP.
The public administration ministry Tuesday night issued a notification cancelling the contractual appointment of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and the home ministry has issued a notification for the appointment of the new IGP.
The contract of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was extended by one year for the second time last month.
Earlier, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun served as IGP on contract for a year and a half.