Electric trap set up for 1km along foothills of Garo Hills to kill elephants

Vast paddy fields lie along the edge of the forests of the Garo Hills. Before dusk, a herd of elephants came out of the forest and descended into those fields. A few hundred metres away, more than a hundred people watched in anticipation.

One elephant at the front of the herd moved ahead, leaving the others behind as it advanced through the paddy field. After covering some distance, it became entangled in an electrified wire laid inside the field and collapsed to the ground. As the injured elephant writhed in pain, onlookers were seen cheering.

A video of the incident has reached this correspondent. The incident reportedly took place near the Nakugaon Land Port in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur district last Thursday. Local residents had installed electric traps in paddy fields adjoining the Garo Hills in an attempt to prevent elephants from entering croplands.