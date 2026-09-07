88,909 physicians required, but only 30,311 working in public hospitals: Health Minister

There are 30,311 doctors working at public hospitals across the country against 41,806 sanctioned posts. The number of vacant posts is 11,495.

Health Minister Sardar Sakhawat Husain disclosed the information in a written response to a question from BNP lawmaker Md Mosharraf Hossain in parliament on Monday. State Minister for Health MA Muhit responded to the questions in parliament in the minister’s absence. The Q&A session was held at the beginning of the sitting, presided over by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.

In response to Mosharraf Hossain’s question, the health minister also said Bangladesh needs around 88,909 doctors based on the minimum standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to a government-funded study. The government is continuing efforts to ensure accessible, quality and people-friendly healthcare by gradually filling vacant posts at government health facilities through ongoing recruitment drives and creating new posts where necessary.