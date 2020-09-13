Ex-MP Bodi indicted in graft case

Former member of parliament (MP) of Cox’s Bazar Abdur Rahman Bodi
Former member of parliament (MP) of Cox’s Bazar Abdur Rahman Bodi was indicted in a case accusing him of amassing illegal wealth, reports UNB.

Chattogram district and sessions judge Md Ismail Hossain framed the charges against Bodi.

With this verdict, the formal trial has begun against Bodi, said Salauddin Lablu, Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer.

The court also fixed 18 October for the next hearing in the case.

Ali Akbar, assistant lawyer of ACC filed the case at Double Mooring police station in 2017 against Bodi for amassing Tk 4.7 million from unknown sources and Tk 6.7 million illegally.

ACC submitted the charge sheet in June, 2018.

