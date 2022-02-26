Ex-secretary Kazi Habibul Awal made new CEC

Former senior secretary of the defense ministry, Kazi Habibul Awal, has been appointed the chief election commissioner (CEC).

The four other commissioners are retired district and sessions judge Begum Rashida Sultana, retired Brig Gen Ahsan Habib, former senior secretary Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman.

President M Abdul Hamid appointed them for the next five years, said a gazette notification of the cabinet division on Saturday.