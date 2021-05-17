Exhausted passengers rush around Daulatdia ferry terminals

As the Eid holidays end, people from the south-west region are backtracking to Dhaka.

On 17 May morning, there were huge crowds of Dhaka-bound passengers at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari district.

The crowds are intensifying as the day rolls on. At the same time, some south-bound passengers are also spotted at the ferry terminal.

The scorching heat has added to the passengers’ sufferings. Although the ferries are available at the terminals, passengers are exhausted, rushing around the ghats to board on a ferry. This correspondent observed the situation between 9:00am and 11:00am today.