Tourists flock to Cheradia despite restrictions, raising biodiversity concerns

Although volunteers from the Department of Environment are working to regulate tourist movement, their limited numbers have made it increasingly difficult for them to manage the situation.

After travelling approximately 120 kilometres by sea from Cox’s Bazar town, tourist vessels arrive at the jetty of Saint Martin’s Island. As passengers disembark and step onto the jetty, they hear warnings broadcast by the Department of Environment over loudspeakers.

The announcement says: “Saint Martin’s Island is an ecologically critical area. Collecting coral, algae, snails, shells and stones is strictly prohibited. Visiting the ecologically vulnerable Cheradia is prohibited. Making loud noises on the beach and littering with plastic are also prohibited.

Please do not gather for late-night outings, as this may disturb sea turtles laying their eggs. Do not enter the keya forests or pluck their fruits. Do not drive easy-bikes or tomtoms onto the sandy beach. Do not dispose of plastic or other waste indiscriminately. And do not enter the water if you cannot swim.”