CPC minister calls on PM Tarique Rahman, stresses advancing bilateral ties

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday sought China's support in Bangladesh's development projects and construction of China-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital.

He made the call when Liu Haixing, Minister of International Affairs of the Communist Party of China, paid a courtesy call on him at the State Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing at 9:15 am (Chinese local time).

At the beginning of the meeting, Liu Haixing congratulated Tarique Rahman on assuming office as the Prime Minister.