CPC minister calls on PM Tarique Rahman, stresses advancing bilateral ties
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday sought China's support in Bangladesh's development projects and construction of China-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital.
He made the call when Liu Haixing, Minister of International Affairs of the Communist Party of China, paid a courtesy call on him at the State Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing at 9:15 am (Chinese local time).
At the beginning of the meeting, Liu Haixing congratulated Tarique Rahman on assuming office as the Prime Minister.
He mentioned that former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia visited China nine times and said in her honour, a photo of Begum Khaleda Zia's visit to China in 2001 is preserved in the Museum of the Communist Party of China.
Liu Haixing also mentioned the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the BNP and the Communist Party of China and expressed his interest in further enhancing communication and cooperation between the two parties.
He hoped that new areas of cooperation would be created in the future, especially in the areas of media, think-tanks, people-to-people contact and improvement of living standards.
The Chinese leader said China is a strong supporter of Bangladesh's sovereignty, security and development and stressed advancing the relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman looked forward to China's cooperation in Bangladesh's development projects and the construction of the China-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital.
He hoped that the legacy of the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries would continue.
The Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China agreed with the Prime Minister's statement and said he was hopeful that the people of Bangladesh would enjoy a better life under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Prime Minister's Adviser and Spokesperson Mahdi Amin and PM's Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon were present.
Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, and the Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka and other officials were also present.