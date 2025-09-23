Families of Dhaka plane crash victims demand justice, compensation

Families of those killed and injured in the 21 July plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara on Tuesday demanded justice, compensation and long-term rehabilitation.

Grieving parents, relatives, and guardians at a press conference at the National Press Club described the immense suffering they continue to endure and urged the government to take full responsibility for the tragedy.

The accident has claimed 37 lives so far — including 28 students, three teachers, three guardians, one school staff member, and the pilot.

At least nine more remain critically injured while many survivors face lifelong disabilities, they said.

Ashraful Islam, father of deceased Nazia and Nafi, placed an eight-point demand for the rehabilitation of the injured victims.