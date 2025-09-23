Families of Dhaka plane crash victims demand justice, compensation
Families of those killed and injured in the 21 July plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara on Tuesday demanded justice, compensation and long-term rehabilitation.
Grieving parents, relatives, and guardians at a press conference at the National Press Club described the immense suffering they continue to endure and urged the government to take full responsibility for the tragedy.
The accident has claimed 37 lives so far — including 28 students, three teachers, three guardians, one school staff member, and the pilot.
At least nine more remain critically injured while many survivors face lifelong disabilities, they said.
Ashraful Islam, father of deceased Nazia and Nafi, placed an eight-point demand for the rehabilitation of the injured victims.
“This accident has devastated our families. We carried our children’s bodies on our shoulders, buried them, and are still running to hospitals for surgeries, dressings, and physiotherapy,” one grieving father said.
“Our lives have stopped. Yet, apart from the school authorities, no one checks on us anymore,” he said.
Their demands are- proper investigation and trial of those responsible for the 21 July crash, compensation of Tk 50 million for each deceased and Tk 20 million for each injured as mentioned in High Court writ 11842/2025, lifetime free medical treatment for the injured through government-issued health cards, rehabilitation and government jobs for those permanently disabled, National Mourning Day in schools every 21 July to honour the victims, permanent preservation of graves of the deceased in city corporation graveyards, Shahidi (martyr) status for all victims with certificates, gazette notification, and associated benefits , construction of a mosque in Uttara in memory of the deceased.
Suman, father of injured Rayan Toufiq; Rezaul Karim Shamim, father of deceased Samiul and Sanjida Belayet and mother of injured Zayana Mahbub among others spoke at the press conference.