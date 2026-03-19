President, PM to offer Eid prayers at National Eidgah at 8:30am

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the main congregation at the National Eidgah at 8:30am.

State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam shared the information with reporters after visiting the venue to inspect preparations.

"This year''s Eid congregation at the National Eidgah will be special. The President will offer prayers here and after a long time, both the President and the Prime Minister will join the same congregation," he said.

He said it will be the first Eid-ul-Fitr following the formation of the current government through a general election, making the occasion more significant.

The main Eid congregation is being organised by Dhaka City Corporation.