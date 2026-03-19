President, PM to offer Eid prayers at National Eidgah at 8:30am
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the main congregation at the National Eidgah at 8:30am.
State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam shared the information with reporters after visiting the venue to inspect preparations.
"This year''s Eid congregation at the National Eidgah will be special. The President will offer prayers here and after a long time, both the President and the Prime Minister will join the same congregation," he said.
He said it will be the first Eid-ul-Fitr following the formation of the current government through a general election, making the occasion more significant.
The main Eid congregation is being organised by Dhaka City Corporation.
Mir Shahe Alam, along with Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Abdus Salam, visited the venue to review preparations.
Home Secretary Monjur Morshed Chowdhury, Prime Minister''s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury and Acting Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Md Sarwar were also present during the inspection.
Briefing reporters, Dhaka City Corporation Administrator Abdus Salam said the main congregation will begin at 8:30am at the National Eidgah.
"I am happy to say that the Prime Minister will offer prayers here. We also expect cabinet members and senior officials to join," he said.
Salam said the Eidgah can accommodate around 35,000 devotees, with separate arrangements for women.
He said adequate facilities for ablution and other necessities have been ensured for both men and women.
The administrator urged city residents to join the main congregation at the National Eidgah.
Replying to a question, State Minister Mir Shahe Alam said up to 40,000 people, including men and women, will be able to offer prayers at the venue.
The Eidgah ground has been cleaned and decorated for the occasion. An arch at the main entrance carries the message: "After the fasting of Ramadan comes the joyous Eid. Eid Mubarak."
The ground has been covered with tarpaulin and carpets have been laid. Fans, lighting and backup power supply have been arranged.
Separate ablution facilities, safe drinking water, medical services, and fire service support will be available at the venue.
There are two main entry points, along with a separate gate through the Supreme Court premises for VVIPs.
Separate entry and prayer arrangements have also been made for women.