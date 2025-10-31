Ex land minister’s family accused of Tk 2.50 billion loan fraud using poor villagers’ identities

Haldyashia, a remote village in Baishari union under Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban, has around two thousand residents. The hill-encircled village is surrounded by rubber plantations. Most men are day laborers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several villagers — including Nurul Islam, Mohammad Ayub, and Faridul Alam — were approached with promises of financial and food aid and even jobs. The individuals collecting this “information” took away their national identity (NID) cards. About a month later, these villagers were taken to a shop near the Patiya Sub-Registry Office in Chattogram, where they were given Tk 20,000–30,000 and made to sign and fingerprint English-language documents they couldn’t read.

Starting in 2023, they began receiving loan repayment notices from United Commercial Bank (UCB) — and only then did they realise they had been trapped. Twenty-two men and women from Baishari, Eidgarh, and Gorjonia unions have received such notices. All are impoverished, landless day laborers.

From 2023 through May 2024, they received letters demanding loan repayments totaling over Tk 2.5 billion (250 crore), allegedly disbursed by UCB’s Pahartali, Chawkbazar, and Port branches in Chattogram.

Investigations suggest that the family of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury was behind this loan fraudulence. During the now-ousted Awami League government, members of this family allegedly opened numerous shell companies to siphon money from banks in the guise of loans, amassing assets abroad. Some of their overseas properties — including in the United Kingdom — have already been seized.

