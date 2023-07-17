Bangladesh reports one more Covid death

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-related death and 80 new cases in 24 hours from 8:00 am Sunday to 8:00 Monday, reports UNB.

With this, the death toll from Covid rose to 29,465 and caseload rose to 2,043,657, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 4.16 per cent as 1,925 samples were tested.