Extortion identifying as coordinator: 4 placed on 7-day remand
A Dhaka court has granted seven-day remand each to four in a case filed on charges of extortion at the house of former member of parliament Shammi Ahmed in the capital’s Gulshan area.
The four are: Abdur Razzak (Riyad), Sakdaun Siyam, Sadman Sadab and Ibrahim Hossain.
The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka passed the seven-day remand order as the police produced the accused before the court with a plea for a 10-day remand each.
The defence lawyer appealed for rejecting the remand plea. But the court granted remand to four and sent another, who is not an adult, to juvenile development centre at Tongi.
The police told the court that a leader of the convening committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s private university unit, Abdur Razzak (Riyad), and Kazi Gourab Apu on 17 July went to the residence of former MP Shammi Ahmed and demanded Tk 5 million.
They also said they will arrange an arrest if the money is not paid. Then Shammi Ahmed’s husband gave them Tk 1 million. Again they went to Shammi Ahmed’s residence on 26 July for extortion.
On information, police detained five persons including Abdur Razzak (Riyad).