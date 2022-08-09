Muslims observe holy Ashura in Bangladesh

Muslims across Bangladesh are observing the holy Ashura on Tuesday, marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), with religious fervour and solemnity.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers, embraced martyrdom in the hands of Yazid’s soldiers on Karbala maidan in Iraq to uphold the teachings of the Prophet.