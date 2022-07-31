Shahidul Karim new ambassador to Denmark

He has served extensively in various capacities both at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh Missions abroad such as Stockholm, Cairo and London.
Shahidul was the Bangladesh Consul General in Jeddah.
Just before leaving for his maiden ambassadorial assignment in Bhutan, Shahidul was serving as the chief of protocol at the ministry.
Shahidul obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET).
He also participated in executive programme at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore as well as completed Japanese Language Course at Kansai Kokusai Center in Osaka, Japan.