Farida Parveen to be laid to rest in Kushtia after last tribute at Shaheed Minar

The body of legendary folk singer Farida Parveen will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in the city around 10.30am today for people from all walks of life including, artiste and co-artistes, to pay their last tributes before her burial in Kushtia.

Her body will be kept at the Shaheed Minar for about one hour to the people to have the last glimpse of her, Farida’s husband, eminent flutist Ustad Gazi Abdul Hakim told reporters in front of the hospital.

The body of Farida was supposed to be taken to Ochhin Pakhi-a music school- early in the morning while her first namaz-e-janaza was scheduled to be held at Tejgaon Tazkunipara Mosque at 9:00 am.