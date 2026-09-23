3 new laws reverse rights protections, break govt’s commitments to reform: HRW

After being elected earlier this year, the government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has now legislated to remove the NHRC’s independence and weaken its investigative powers, the release said.

The third law purports to abolish the paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), a law enforcement agency responsible for extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture, but in effect only renames it while providing fewer safeguards than apply to the regular police, the HRW said.

“To prevent a return to the terrible abuses of the past, Bangladesh needs real security sector reform and an independent human rights body with the authority to investigate allegations of abuse,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The new government’s efforts to shield security forces from scrutiny and accountability offer no reason to trust that killings and disappearances will remain a thing of the past.”

Under the Awami League government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which ruled Bangladesh between 2009 and 2024, law enforcement agencies committed widespread abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests of critics, and the use of excessive force against protesters.

Although killings and disappearances have sharply declined, the Rahman government, like its predecessor, is holding hundreds of perceived political opponents in arbitrary detention, according to the Human Rights Watch.