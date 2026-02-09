Mobile phones allowed in polling centres, no photos in voting booths: EC

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed said confusion had arisen over carrying mobile phones within a 400-yard radius of polling centres.

He said, “We are correcting this. Voters will be allowed to enter with mobile phones, as will candidates and their agents. However, they will not be allowed to take photos inside the voting booth.”

The EC secretary said the Election Commission had failed to clearly communicate its earlier position, which led to the misunderstanding. “We are revising this circular so that there is no confusion,” he added.