Amir Hossain made state-appointed lawyer representing Sheikh Hasina

Md Amir Hossain has been appointed as the state-appointed lawyer to represent fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Wednesday, Amir Hossain said he was appointed as a state-appointed lawyer on Tuesday, and he received the official appointment letter today.

According to the prosecution, Amir Hossain has been appointed as the state-appointed lawyer for both Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.