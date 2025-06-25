Crimes against humanity
Amir Hossain made state-appointed lawyer representing Sheikh Hasina
Md Amir Hossain has been appointed as the state-appointed lawyer to represent fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Wednesday, Amir Hossain said he was appointed as a state-appointed lawyer on Tuesday, and he received the official appointment letter today.
According to the prosecution, Amir Hossain has been appointed as the state-appointed lawyer for both Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
Amir Hossain was also appointed today as the state-appointed lawyer for Sheikh Hasina and Shakil Akand Bulbul, also known as Md Shakil Alam from Gobindaganj in Gaibandha, in a contempt of court case at the tribunal.
As a result, Amir Hossain will serve as the state-appointed lawyer for Sheikh Hasina in both cases.
In the case related to the July mass uprising, alongside Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also accused. Among them, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan are fugitives.