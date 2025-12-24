Illegal arms, rumours heighten concerns over election

Field-level officials from the administration and police have highlighted a range of challenges and concerns that could obstruct efforts to ensure a free and fair 13th parliamentary election and referendum. These include illegal firearms, misuse of social media, the spread of rumours, indiscriminate bail for listed criminals, and weaknesses in border security.

These issues were raised on Tuesday during an exchange of views and briefing organised by the Election Commission (EC) with returning officers and field administration officials ahead of the referendum and the national election. The officials also offered various suggestions to address the challenges.

At the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin instructed officials to perform their duties impartially. The other four election commissioners also provided guidance on various election-related matters.

The briefing was held at the Election Building auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka, with the participation of 226 officials, including eight divisional commissioners, eight deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of police, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police from all 64 districts, 10 regional officials of the EC, and election officers from all districts.

Several officials spoke at the meeting. Some expressed fears that various forms of sabotage could take place to derail the election. However, all officials pledged to deliver a credible election.