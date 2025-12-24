Illegal arms, rumours heighten concerns over election
Field-level officials from the administration and police have highlighted a range of challenges and concerns that could obstruct efforts to ensure a free and fair 13th parliamentary election and referendum. These include illegal firearms, misuse of social media, the spread of rumours, indiscriminate bail for listed criminals, and weaknesses in border security.
These issues were raised on Tuesday during an exchange of views and briefing organised by the Election Commission (EC) with returning officers and field administration officials ahead of the referendum and the national election. The officials also offered various suggestions to address the challenges.
At the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin instructed officials to perform their duties impartially. The other four election commissioners also provided guidance on various election-related matters.
The briefing was held at the Election Building auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka, with the participation of 226 officials, including eight divisional commissioners, eight deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of police, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police from all 64 districts, 10 regional officials of the EC, and election officers from all districts.
Several officials spoke at the meeting. Some expressed fears that various forms of sabotage could take place to derail the election. However, all officials pledged to deliver a credible election.
The schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum was announced on 11 December, with polling set for 12 February. The day after the announcement, on 12 December, Sharif Osman Hadi— a potential candidate and convener of the Inqilab Moncho—was shot in Dhaka.
Following his death, protests erupted in Dhaka and other parts of the country, accompanied by multiple acts of sabotage. Since then, concerns over law and order and the overall election environment have intensified.
During the mass uprising in August last year, 5753 firearms were looted. About 4500 weapons have since been recovered, but more than 1,000 remain missing. In addition, criminals still possess illegal arms. The risk of illegal firearms being used in the upcoming election has emerged as a major concern.
Officials’ recommendations
Field-level officials proposed a wide range of measures, including strengthening surveillance along the borders, holding discussions with the judiciary on restricting bail for identified criminals, monitoring the movements of offenders released on bail, preventing unrestricted mobile phone use inside prisons, closely monitoring the activities of incarcerated criminals, enhancing border security and monitoring, providing training for newly appointed officials, stopping political interference in official duties, ensuring stronger security for potential candidates, avoiding the appointment of presiding officers in their own areas of posting, increasing voter turnout and involving political parties in referendum campaigning, increasing the number of executive magistrates, adopting a zero-tolerance policy against misuse of technology, renovating some polling centres, arranging additional vehicles, and ensuring timely allocation of necessary funds.
Law and order concerns
Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharfuddin Ahmed Chowdhury said law and order in the capital is a major issue. He noted that the matter of granting bail to criminals has come up repeatedly. Although it falls under the judiciary, he said that greater control over bail ahead of the election would make the task of maintaining order easier.
Some officials also stressed the need for joint force operations to control the law-and-order situation and recover illegal weapons. Most officials feared that misinformation and rumours on social media could become a major obstacle in this election.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Mokhter Ahmed said the administration is struggling to deal with the Kalu–Kakon group in Daulatpur. Gunfire, illegal weapons, AI and rumours—these must be confronted. Illegal arms must be recovered, he said.
Several officials also emphasised tighter border monitoring. Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Khan Md Reza-un-Nabi said Sylhet is surrounded by borders on three sides, allowing weapons, money and criminals to cross over. After committing crimes, offenders often take refuge in neighbouring countries. He recommended strengthening border security and ensuring that listed criminals do not receive bail easily.
Police lacking support in weapon recovery
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Zillur Rahman said many police weapons were lost and that their recovery is being treated with the highest priority. Some 455 pistols are still outside our control. There are heavy weapons as well.
He said police are not receiving the necessary information to recover them, he said, suggesting incentives for information leading to weapon recovery.
Chattogram Range DIG Ahsan Habib said police are trying to recover illegal arms but are not receiving adequate support. Various forms of lobbying begin when police go to nab criminals. Those who deliver speeches during the day lobby at night, he said.
Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Quddus Chowdhury said that since 5 August, the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) has been operating in a limited capacity. Restoring it to full functionality would be helpful, he added.
Police fully capable: IGP
At the meeting, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam said that in post–July movement Bangladesh, police have faced numerous difficulties in restoring order due to practical constraints. However, ahead of the election, police have regained sufficient capacity. He sought the EC’s continued support for taking firm action.
The IGP said attempts are often made to create instability through demands over minor issues, road blockades and highway obstructions.
“The time has come to stop these. If we cannot establish order everywhere, it will not be possible for us to provide full support to the Election Commission in conducting the election,” he added.
Work impartially: CEC
In the final session, the CEC and four election commissioners issued various directives. CEC AMM Nasir Uddin urged officials to avoid any form of bias and to work professionally and impartially.
He said assurances from field administration and police have strengthened his confidence in holding a fair election. He instructed officials to thoroughly read all EC circulars, election rules, laws and guidelines.
Referring to the recent burning death of a person in Mymensingh, the CEC warned that such provocative incidents could recur. Communal harmony must be ensured, he said, stressing that this should be treated as the highest priority so that minority voters can cast their ballots safely and return home securely.
Earlier, in his opening remarks, the CEC said the EC is being collectively blamed for failures to hold fair elections and for destroying the electoral system.
“We want to be freed from this stigma. We want to remove it and prove that we can conduct a proper and credible election. This is possible only through the rule of law.”
Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmed, Anwarul Islam Sarkar, and Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah also spoke at the meeting.
Asked about upcoming challenges and necessary steps, former head of the Election System Reform Commission Badiul Alam Majumdar told Prothom Alo that field officials have identified challenges based on ground realities. These realities must be acknowledged and addressed, he said, adding that law enforcement agencies must act proactively.
Badiul Alam noted that following the announcement of the election schedule, the primary responsibility now lies with the EC—to ensure cooperation from all sides and that all stakeholders are fulfilling their duties. He also stressed the importance of responsible conduct by political parties.