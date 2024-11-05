Press freedom still facing attacks, say editors
Press freedom has still been facing different sorts of attacks, despite assurances from relevant quarters, including the interim government, says the Sampadak Parishad (Editors Council).
In a statement on Tuesday, the editors urged the government to suppress 'mob justice' in media and other institutions with an iron fist, and all the relevant quarters to refrain from activities that go against press freedom.
The editors noted that a key commitment of the 5 August mass uprising and the newly formed Bangladesh is ensuring freedom of press. The commitment has been reiterated from relevant quarters, including the interim government.
“The Sampadak Parishad witnesses with grave concern that different sorts of attacks from some certain sections of society still continue targeting freedom of media outlets in the country, despite the commitment to ensuring an environment for practicing independent journalism,” the statement read.
Detailing the concerns, the editors said, “Already, there have been incidents of passing threats to attack and besiege offices of some leading print media outlets of the country. Some newspapers, including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, have also applied to law enforcement agencies, seeking security for their headquarters. In response, prompt actions by security agencies are worth mentioning.”
The Sampadak Parishad called for expressing counter approaches as well as statements, if there is any, through writings, instead of resorting to forceful means.
"If someone has objections regarding any news or editorial policy of a newspaper, they can present their intellectual positions as well as statements through write ups. But attempts to muzzle the media through such threats are tantamount to repetition of the previous establishment’s anti-people practices," it added.
“The Sampadak Parishad severely condemns such attempts to disrupt the practice as well as the environment of independent journalism. At the same time, it urges the government to suppress mob justice in the media and all sorts of institutions with an iron fist. The Sampadak Parishad also requests all quarters concerned to refrain from activities that go against press freedom,” the editors noted.
The statement came following a meeting of the Sampadak Parishad at The Daily Star office in Dhaka on 4 November.
Mahfuz Anam, editor of The Daily Star, presided over the meeting.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Manabzamin editor-in-chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, New Age editor Nurul Kabir, and Financial Express editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Ajker Patrika editor Golam Rahman, Jugantor editor Saiful Alam, Ittefaq editor Tasmima Hossain, Banik Barta editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Sangbad editor Altamash Kabir, Dhaka Tribune editor Zafar Sobhan, Desh Rupantor editor Mustafa Mamun, and Sangbad executive editor Shahriar Karim, among others, were present.